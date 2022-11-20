DT Ta’Quon Graham carted from Chicago Bears game with injury

Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with an injury halfway through the second quarter. The television feed did not appear to catch his injury other than Graham stuck laying on the field after a run.

In a negative sign for the extent of his injury, Graham was carted off the field. Players rarely return to the game after leaving via the cart. A trainer appeared to be holding Graham’s lower left leg while on the cart.

The 6-foot-4, 294-pound tackle has blocked next to Grady Jarrett all season. Graham may not show up on the stat sheet, but his steady play has opened up a lot of opportunities for Jarrett. Expect to see more Abdullah Anderson in Graham’s absence.

We will monitor and update when there is more information on Graham. We hope the injury is limited and he is able to return soon.

Update: Graham was ruled out with a knee injury. His day is done.