VIDEO: Grady Jarrett sacks Justin Fields on 3rd down

The Falcons got off to an uneven start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The offense scored on its first drive, the defense allowed Chicago to score on the following drive, then special teams coughed up the ball giving Chicago a short field.
The defense came up with a big win, thanks to Grady Jarrett and Lorenzo Carter perfectly executing a twist.
Not on @GradyJarrett's watch— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022
FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/f5kDjkdC3S
Jarrett now has 5.5 sacks through the season.
Loading comments...