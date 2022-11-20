 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Grady Jarrett sacks Justin Fields on 3rd down

The monster forces a punt.

By Matthew Chambers
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Falcons got off to an uneven start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The offense scored on its first drive, the defense allowed Chicago to score on the following drive, then special teams coughed up the ball giving Chicago a short field.

The defense came up with a big win, thanks to Grady Jarrett and Lorenzo Carter perfectly executing a twist.

Jarrett now has 5.5 sacks through the season.

