Falcons vs. Bears inactives: A.J. Terrell is active today

After missing three-plus weeks owing to a hamstring injury, A.J. Terrell is active today against the Bears. The Falcons now have their top cornerback ready to go—and hopefully playing a full complement of snaps today—against a Chicago team they need to beat in order to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

With Terrell and Casey Hayward on the shelf, the Falcons had allowed teams to essentially pick them apart through the air the past three weeks. They’ve had to rotate between Cornell Armstrong and Rashad Fenton as starting cornerbacks in the interim, but assuming Terrell can play all day today, will roll out Terrell, Hall, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, and Mike Ford.

Fenton, who just started a week ago, is in active this week. Here’s the full list for the Falcons:

TE Feleipe Franks

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

ILB Nate Landman

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

Fenton is really the only surprise. Acquired at the trade deadline, Fenton struggled against the Panthers last week and will likely need to wait a bit for a longer look. We may see him as an active reserve down the stretch, however.

The Falcons will be a little thinner than usual at tight end, with Franks and Firkser both inactive, but still have Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, and MyCole Pruitt ready to go. Edwards continues to yo-yo on and off the active roster, and I’m no longer optimistic we’ll see him carve out any kind of a real role between now and the end of the season.

The Bears, meanwhile, will be without wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Justin Layne, Lamar Jackson (not that one), and Dane Cruikshank. Most of those players only had special teams roles this season, so that’s not going to be a big deal for this Falcons passing attack.

Let’s hope Terrell can be a difference maker today.