Falcons fans split on final record, confidence tumbles heading into Week 11

Week 11 is here, and the Atlanta Falcons are coming off a two-game losing streak that has been frustrating to watch. Atlanta played arguably their worst game of the season on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, falling 25-15 to the Carolina Panthers. It was a frustrating defeat which featured a dismal showing from the offense, particularly the passing game.

That loss coupled with a win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has sent the Falcons chances of making the playoffs into the dirt—they’re currently at 14%, per FiveThirtyEight. The potential ray of hope is the upcoming stretch of games prior to the bye, which looks like the easiest on Atlanta’s schedule: Chicago Bears at home, Washington Commanders on the road, then back at home to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Falcons could go 3-0 in that stretch, their playoff hopes would be very much alive with a 7-6 record heading into Week 14.

Speaking of the team’s potential playoff run, our SB Nation Reacts survey once again asked Falcons fans about their level of confidence in the team, this time heading into Week 11.

While confidence took a hit after the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, the Panthers loss sent that number tumbling even further. Just 72% of fans are confident in the direction of the team heading in to Week 11, which is near the lowest mark of the season. That’s still a pretty good mark in the grand scheme of things—go look around at the fan confidence of most other teams right now—but it’s way down from the peak earlier this year.

With the first half of the season officially behind us, we also asked fans about their prediction for Atlanta’s final win total in 2022.

Fans are pretty divided on their thoughts on the final win total, with 51% predicting between 7-10 wins and 48% predicting between 4-6 wins. Whoever predicted between 10-13 wins at this point is clearly the biggest homer of all time, but I respect it. I could definitely see the Falcons picking up between 2-3 wins in this next stretch, but the final four games will all be tough. I’m currently thinking we’ll see another 7-10 finish, but it could pretty easily go 1-2 games in either direction.

What are your thoughts on the team heading in to Week 11? Is the Bears game a “must-win” for Atlanta? Where do you see this team ending up in terms of final record?

