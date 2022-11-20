Falcons vs. Bears Week 11 open thread

It has been a long 10 days since the Falcons last played, with debates raging about this team’s quarterback situation, grim offensive line play, and ability to stay in the playoff hunt. Now we get to see whether that break has given Atlanta time, better health, and perspective necessary to reverse roughly a month of poor, listless play.

Their opponent may help with that, if only slightly. The Bears offense is a terrifying matchup, given how good Justin Fields is as a runner and how dangerous he can be as a passer, and we have to cross our fingers and hope the Falcons defense can dig deep and get the job done. The ask against the Bears defense is much easier, as this is a depleted group that hasn’t been playing good football, making it an ideal get right opportunity for an Atlanta offense that has really struggling through the air of late.

Use this as your open thread, as is custom. Go Falcons!