Falcons injury report: Elijah Wilkinson misses Wednesday’s practice due to knee injury

November has quickly arrived, as the first place Atlanta Falcons are preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Falcons have managed, despite some key injuries, to fight their way to first place in the NFC South. Hopefully, they’ll also be getting back a key starter sooner rather than later. More on that after we review the current health status of both teams.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

LB Chris Rumph II (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

DL Jerry Tillery (back)

For the Falcons, it’s a pretty short injury report to kick the week off, thankfully. Jaylinn Hawkins, who missed Week 8 due to a concussion, has returned to fully practicing. That’s great news for the banged up secondary.

A.J. Terrell remains out and ‘week-to-week,’ which leaves his status for Sunday looking doubtful, but you never know. Also, left guard Elijah Wilkinson missed practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. We’ll monitor that heading into Thursday’s practice.

There was some additional good news on Wednesday, as the Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve. Patterson now enters a 21-day window where he’s able to practice with the team and the team can evaluate him to be certain he’s ready to take the field again. If he is unable to play after that 21-day period elapses, he will return to injured reserve. Patterson did tell reporters today that he’s at about 90% health right now, so if he misses this weekend’s game, it could be that they’re waiting for next Thursday night’s matchup against the Panthers for his return.

Looking at the Chargers, they have a ton of key players dealing with injuries. Most notably, wide receiver Keenan Allen is battling a lingering hamstring injury which has caused him to miss most of the 2022 season so far. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters today that Allen’s hamstring “just hasn’t responded” the way the team had hoped. That will be a big name to monitor this week, as Los Angeles’ passing attack might be lessened by these injuries.