Cordarrelle Patterson designated to return to practice from injured reserve

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been designated by the team to return to practice on Wednesday. Patterson spent four weeks on the injured reserve list following a “minor procedure” on Oct. 3.

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson was designated to return to practice off injured reserve following a knee scope. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2022

Patterson missed the two games leading up to the move to IR with a knee injury.

Despite missing the past several games, Patterson remains the team’s leading rusher on the season. He’s rushed for 340 yards on 58 carries for an average of 5.9 yards per carry. He’s also added four touchdowns on the ground.

Once a player is placed on injured reserve, they must remain there for the following four games before they become eligible to return. Patterson returning to practice on Wednesday isn’t a guarantee that he’ll be available and ready to face the Chargers this week, though if the team decides he is good to go, that is a possibility.

Today’s move starts a 21-day timetable wherein Patterson is able to practice with the team and the team can evaluate him to be certain he’s ready to take the field again. If he is unable to play after that 21-day period elapses, he will return to injured reserve.

We’ll be watching Patterson’s status during this week’s practices closely and will keep you updated on what to expect from one of Atlanta’s most dynamic players as the situation progresses.