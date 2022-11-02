Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Quite the close to the trade deadline in Atlanta, with multiple moves made. Read on for Falcoholinks to start your Wednesday.

WR Calvin Ridley, S Dean Marlowe traded

Highlighting a busy afternoon for the Atlanta Falcons was the trade of suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was shipped off to Jacksonville for conditional draft compensation. The crew at The Falcoholic Live had a snap reaction to this one.

Ridley, suspended by the NFL prior to the 2022 season, was disciplined by the league for gambling on games. He ends his Atlanta career with 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Falcons also sent safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo for a seventh-round pick and acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Chiefs for a seventh-rounder.

This team feels different

From the season’s outset, the Falcons have shown us something entirely different than the same old Falcons: fight. In a number of games — some they won, some ultimately lost — Atlanta mustered comeback attempts where they previously wouldn’t, and Sunday’s win over Carolina highlighted the grit of this team.

They’re a team in transition, but they certainly feel like a different team already.

Three up, three down

So who’s up and who’s down after Sunday’s win over the Panthers? Well, one of them just got traded, so I imagine that’s not a good thing.

Underdogs again!

Atlanta has worn the underdog label in opening odds in all but one game this season, last week’s win over Carolina. They’re back to being underdogs in Week 9, with Vegas giving them three points against the Chargers.