How did former Falcons fare in Week 8?

The Falcons played in an absolutely insane game this past weekend. Former Falcons didn’t, but there were a couple who had big games or big milestones, some who dealt with injury, and others who continue to find themselves without roles at the moment.

Let’s get to our weekly look at the ghosts of Falcons past.

WR Julio Jones

Julio played in his first game since October 2nd for the Buccaneers, and on yet another mixed day for that Tampa Bay passing attack, he reeled in two catches for 21 yards and his first touchdown grab for the Buccaneers, as well as the 62nd in his career.

If Julio’s healthy going forward, he’ll be an asset even in this struggling Buccaneers passing attack. That’s just always the big question of late.

LB De’Vondre Campbell

Campbell wound up playing less than 50% of the defensive snaps for Green Bay on Sunday night due to a knee injury, which obviously made life even harder for a defense facing the Bills. Campbell was playing well before the injury, but is unfortunately not a lock to play this week.

S Duron Harmon

Harmon had a huge play against the Titans the week prior, picking up a game-winning pick six. In this last effort, he played 83% of the snaps, picking up a few tackles and a pass deflection. He continues to be a leader on that re-tooling Raiders defense, and spoke recently about the progress they’re making and the need for defenders to play better in zone coverage situations.

WR Russell Gage

Gage didn’t play in the last game due to an injury, so he and Julio will have to wait to run routes together for at least one more week.

TE Hayden Hurst

On a day where the Browns smothered the Bengals passing attack, Hurst was third on the team in yards and second in receptions, grabbing four passes for 42 yards. He’s surpassed his 2021 production in 13 games in just eight this year with Cincinnati, so he’s making the most of his new opportunity.

LB Foye Oluokun

Another nine tackles this week for a player who piles them up, and Oluokun has been much sharper in coverage than he was a year ago for Atlanta, having cut his completion percentage against by 12 points and having not allowed a single touchdown through eight games. He’s been quietly one of the more effective Jaguars defenders.

QB Matt Ryan

I moved him down this week because there’s not much to say. Ryan is on the bench, a move the Colts announced last week, and Sam Ehlinger put together an efficient performance in his debut, albeit with a gameplan that didn’t ask him to do too much. If we see Ryan again this season, it will either be because Ehlinger truly bombed or gets hurt.

DL John Cominsky

He appears to be working his way back in. In the first two weeks of the season, Cominsky played about a third of the snaps, but he was at 12% this past game and did not compile any tackles, sacks, etc. The Lions will hope he can get going in the weeks ahead.

RB Mike Davis

He didn’t play this past week.

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

Another sack this week, bringing his season total up to four, which is a half-sack away from his 2021 tally. Fowler also had a pair of tackles for loss and a pass deflection in this one as he continues to be a key rotational defender in Dan Quinn’s defense.

P Thomas Morstead

Not much action for Morstead this past week, as he punted just once for 38 yards.

LS Josh Harris

He continues to long snap, as you’d expect.

DL Deadrin Senat

He played about a quarter of the defensive snaps and posted no tackles or other stats. He’ll continue to be a rotational piece for the Buccaneers.

TE Austin Hooper

After by far his best performance of the year as a receiver in Week 7, Hooper was quiet again, posting one catch for five yards.

TE Eric Saubert

Believe it or not, Saubert had his first career kick return in this one, which went for 15 yards. Otherwise he played limited snaps on both offense and special teams.

RB Tevin Coleman

He’s still waiting to find a new home after being released by the 49ers.

LB/S Keanu Neal

Four tackles in this one for Neal, who played every defensive snap. He’s finally getting extended playing time at the position he came into the league in, and hopefully he’ll continue to hold down the job for Tampa Bay.