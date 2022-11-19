NFL Week 11 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 10 was a crushing one for the Atlanta Falcons, as we watched the team get dominated on Thursday Night Football to fall to 4-6 while the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers won again and officially took the lead with a 5-5 record. We also saw the Minnesota Vikings take down the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers come back against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Washington Commanders knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 11 got off to an interesting start, as the Tennessee Titans took down the Packers on Thursday Night Football. We’ve also got a few good games to look forward to, like the Cowboys taking on the Vikings, and the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The standings have never been tighter, as just 3 percentage points separate the top four. Dave “The Boss Man” Choate and Aaron Freeman remained tied at the top with a 62% record, while Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley is in third at 60%. Kevin Knight is just one game behind with a 59% record, while Will McFadden continues to gain and is now at 53%.

Speaking of Week 11, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

