Falcons vs. Bears: How to watch Week 11, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tomorrow, the mini-bye ends and the Falcons emerge from extra rest and preparation time with a chance to banish a recent slump. The team that was 3-3 a month ago is now 4-6, and they badly need a win against the Chicago Bears to stay afloat in the NFC South.

To get there, they’ll need to slow an offense that has been tremendous of late, and attack a defense that...well, hasn’t been tremendous. It’s all about reversing poor trends for this Falcons team, which has been shaky for weeks in nearly every aspect except an always-game ground game. Fortunately, they’ll be home and Chicago hasn’t turned all this firepower into many wins, so there’s a major opportunity for Atlanta to scramble back up to winning ground. They should be able to take advantage of a shaky Bears defense, and they might be able to get a couple of timely turnovers that make the game for them. That was a winning recipe for them early in the year, when they were scoring the high 20s per week and turning games late with timely plays, and it’s the most obvious road to victory against Chicago.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch the game tomorrow.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears, Week 11

When: Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Related Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates

Streaming: NFL+ and the Atlanta Falcons app

Odds: Atlanta’s a slight favorite at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Can the Falcons even slightly slow Justin Fields and an extremely potent Chicago rushing attack? Will the Falcons passing attack get back on track against a struggling Bears pass defense? Will we be happy again?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (4-6)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET Week 9: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET Week 10: Loss @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

@ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

