Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris game-time decision vs. Bears

Friday is upon us, as both the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears held their final days of practice for the week. The Falcons have had A.J. Terrell limited all week, but they hope to get back their top corner, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

S Erik Harris (foot) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (calf) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

DB Kyler Gordon (knee)

OL Tevin Jenkins (hip) QUESTIONABLE

TE Cole Kmet (thigh)

RB David Montgomery (personal)

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) QUESTIONABLE

DB Kindle Vildor (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) OUT

NO PARTICIPATION

WR N’Keal Harry (illness) OUT

Looking at the Falcons, it’s unclear as of Friday if they’ll have Terrell back on Sunday. Terrell, along with safety Erik Harris, will have a decision made prior to Sunday’s game. Additionally, tight end Feleipe Franks, who is dealing with a calf injury, will not play against the Bears. Franks will have to be replaced on a handful of snaps on offense and quite a few on defense, but Atlanta does have plenty of tight end depth.

Speaking of the Bears, they will be without wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive back Dane Cruikshank against Atlanta. Although Cruikshank was able to log a limited practice, the team ultimately decided to rest him this weekend. Running back Khalil Herbert also recently went on injured reserve.