NFL Week 11 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight, and it features what probably should be a spicier matchup between two “contenders” from opposite conferences. The Tennessee Titans take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in a matchup between two teams who have both struggled, but have almost opposite records. Tennessee has been bad on offense, but still leads their division with a 6-3 record thanks to a dominant defense. Green Bay has been all kinds of out-of-sorts, but did get back in the win column with an overtime upset of the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6)

The pick: Titans +145

Spread: Packers -3.5 | Over/Under: 41 | Moneyline: Packers -170, Titans +145

Let’s be honest: neither of these teams inspires a ton of confidence. Green Bay has the recency bias working in their favor, as they played their best game of the season lack week against the Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Titans have sort of...coasted along, managing to win 3 of their last 4 despite scoring fewer than 20 points in each of them. Tennessee’s defense is legit, and even held the Chiefs down enough to force overtime. I don’t quite trust that the Packers are “back”, so I’m going with the elite defense on Thursday Night Football.

