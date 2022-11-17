Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell returns to practice on Wednesday

It’s the start of a new week as the 4-6 Atlanta Falcons somehow remain in the thick of the playoff hunt after a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 10, the Falcons are set to host the Chicago Bears who have lost their last three games. The Falcons got some good news on Wednesday, as one of their best players returned to practice.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

S Erik Harris (foot)

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

DB Kyler Gordon (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

OL Tevin Jenkins (hip)

TE Cole Kmet (thigh)

RB David Montgomery (personal)

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)

DB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

As mentioned, the Falcons got back one of their best players in A.J. Terrell on Wednesday. Terrell has missed several games due to a hamstring issue. Although it was only on a limited basis, it’s good news to see Terrell return to practice this early in the week. Additionally, safety Erik Harris who missed last Thursday night’s game returned to practice.

For the Bears, they had several key players missing on Wednesday. Tight end Cole Kmet is dealing with a thigh issue, while running back David Montgomery missed practice due to a personal matter. The team recently placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, so if Montgomery were to miss Sunday’s game, the next man up is Trestan Ebner.

It’s early in the week, so we’ll continue to monitor the health of both teams heading into Thursday’s practice.