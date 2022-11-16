Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 11: What will the Falcons’ 2022 win total be?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

There are a ton of questions surrounding this Falcons team at the moment. Why is the team hesitant to give Desmond Ridder a shot behind center? Is this team going to make the postseason or end up with a top-10 draft pick? How can the team stop wasting the talents of Kyle Pitts and Drake London? But those are questions for Arthur Smith and his staff to answer.

The question this week for fans is: What will the Falcons’ win total be at the end of the season?

I’m not feeling great about what Justin Fields is about to do to this Falcons defense on Sunday, but on the other other hand, the Bears have managed to lose three in a row while averaging over 30 points per game, so there’s that. I certainly hope they’re able to beat the Commanders on the road because Dan Snyder deserves nothing but pain and disappointment, but Washington’s big win against the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football gives me pause about that one.

Then the Falcons face the Steelers at home before a Week 14 bye. An aside: Week 14 is ridiculously late for a bye and the NFL should be ashamed of this scheduling. The players and coaches are going to be exhausted by that Steelers game. It should be a winnable game for Atlanta, but I do wonder how the late bye will impact player health and performance over these next few games.

The Falcons will visit the Saints in New Orleans after the bye, and again — that’s a winnable game, but the NFC South is very unpredictable this year, and the Superdome is always a tough environment. Atlanta wraps up the season on the road against the Ravens, a game I have penciled in as a loss.

So what do you think the team’s record will be when all is said and done? Weigh in with your thoughts below, and be sure to let us know how confident you’re feeling in the direction of the team. Check back at The Falcoholic later this week for the results.