Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Nov. 16

It’s Wednesday mornin’, and the Falcons have the Bears on deck for Sunday. Great time to brush up on this week’s news and notes ahead of the game in today’s Falcoholinks.

Between the playoffs and a top pick

For yet another season, the Falcons find themselves find in a putrid division, toeing the line between the playoffs and a top draft pick. It’s Week 11, but Atlanta is only one game back in the division, a testament to the garbage heap that is the NFC South.

They’re currently slated to select 12th in the 2023 NFL Draft, while also sitting within striking distance of the 7th seed in the NFC. What a world.

Ridder time?

With Marcus Mariota’s clear limitations as a passer, is it finally time to give rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder a shot? Our roundtable weighed in with their thoughts, as did the gang from The Falcoholic Live.

For what it’s worth, head coach Arthur Smith was emphatic that until he formally announces a change, Mariota will continue to be the starter for Atlanta.

Optimism on A.J.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has now missed multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 7 against Cincinnati. It’s safe to say he’s been sorely missed, and there’s a shot he’s back in the fold this Sunday against the Bears.

Run defense flirting with disaster

The Chicago Bears possess one of the top rushing offenses in the league, so as fate would have it, they’re heading to Atlanta this weekend — a week after the Falcons were shredded by D’Onta Foreman and the Panthers. If the Falcons haven’t buttoned up their run defense this week, it could be a very, very long Sunday afternoon.