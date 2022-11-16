Share All sharing options for: Falcons vs. Bears: Preview, odds, matchup, score and more for Week 11

This is a matchup of two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks. The Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears are both top 5 in rushing yards, and they’ll both be looking to attack weak run defenses in Week 11.

For the Bears, this is about earning wins after finding their way to better play in recent weeks. For the Falcons, this is about proving they actually are in contention for a playoff spot by knocking off a surging but beatable team.

The Bears have lost three in a row, but two of those were extremely close ones against the Lions in Week 10 and the Dolphins in Week 9. The Falcons are also looking to end a two-game losing streak and are coming off of a mini-bye following Week 10’s embarrassing Thursday Night Football loss to the Panthers.

It’s all happening this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s all of The Falcoholic’s coverage of this matchup.