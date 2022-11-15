Falcons open as field goal favorites against the Bears

The Falcons are currently dragging a two-game losing streak through the barren wasteland that is the NFC South, and at 4-6, they’re still somehow in the thick of the divisional playoff race. On Sunday they’ll take on a similarly downtrodden team in the 3-7 Bears, and Vegas sees Atlanta as field goal favorites in this one.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons currently have a three-point edge, a line that’s slightly moved from the opening 3.5-point spread. The over/under has been set at 50.5 points.

Atlanta’s offense will look to rebound against a Bears defense that’s surrendering an average of 142 yards per game on the ground. As the rushing attack has been the focal point for the Falcons all season, this bodes well for an offensive bounce-back performance.

The Bears have lost three straight games, but they’ve been buoyed by the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields, who appears to be finally hitting his stride at the NFL level. Fields leads all quarterbacks in the league with 749 rushing yards — and facing a Falcons defense that’s been atrocious against the run, he’s certainly poised for a big game on the ground.

The Falcons-Bears match-up pits a pair of team with glaring weaknesses. Vegas appears to think that Atlanta can slightly overcome theirs en route to a win.