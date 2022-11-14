NFL Week 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is nearly complete, and it was another week filled with bangers. The Minnesota Vikings took down the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller, while the Detroit Lions won a shootout with the feisty Chicago Bears. We also saw the Green Bay Packers come back to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, and Matt Ryan return to lead the Indianapolis Colts to victory over the hapless Las Vegas Raiders.

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup probably won’t live up to some of the best games of the week, as it features a big mismatch between two NFC East teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Washington Commanders (4-5) travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0).

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Monday Night Football: Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

The pick: Eagles -500

Spread: Eagles -11 | Over/Under: 43 | Moneyline: Eagles -500, Commanders +400

With the Bills faltering two weeks in a row, have the Eagles emerged as the top team in the NFL? I don’t think it’s out of the question. Their reign atop the standings isn’t likely to end this week, either, as the Commanders travel to Philadelphia for an NFC East battle. Washington hasn’t been awful with backup Taylor Heinicke at the helm, but they’re far from an intimidating opponent. I expect the Eagles to get Washington’s best shot on Monday Night Football, but Philadelphia can handle it.

Staff picks

