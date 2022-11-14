Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 10 vs. Panthers

The Falcons made fools of themselves in the national spotlight on Thursday Night Football this week. They went into Carolina and were abused by D’Onta Foreman and the Panther offense, while their own offense was stopped dead in its tracks by Marcus Mariota and the rain. Even special teams was horrific, with Younghoe Koo missing two kicks and Bradley Pinion putting on a punting disasterclass.

In the end, it was really difficult to narrow down this week’s fantasy dud to just one. There was a laundry list of options to choose from. While Atlanta’s playoff hopes may be falling by the wayside, I hope your fantasy hopes are very much in tact. However, if you started a Falcon on TNF, you were likely off to a bad start in this week’s matchup.

There is a lot of great content available here at The Falcoholic, and I encourage you to check it out if you want some in-depth analysis. This article will look at things strictly from a fantasy football perspective (that means looking at nothing other than pure statistics). Here is Atlanta’s fantasy stud and fantasy dud from Week 10’s defeat against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Stud/Dud 2022 History:

Past Studs: Cordarrelle Patterson (3), Marcus Mariota (2), Tyler Allgeier (2) Drake London (1), Kyle Pitts (1)

Past Duds: Kyle Pitts (3), Younghoe Koo (2), Drake London (2) Falcons D/ST (1), Marcus Mariota (1)

Fantasy Stud - Drake London

Stat Line: 5 receptions, 38 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown: 9.80 standard league points; 14.80 PPR points

London once again had a poor showing in the yardage category — he still has not gone over 40 receiving yards since Week 3 — but a late touchdown saved his fantasy day and it puts him in this section of the article by default.

The targets continue to be there for Atlanta’s top 10 pick — he was second on the team behind Kyle Pitts and his five catches were a game high, but his quarterback’s deficiencies as a passer are holding him back along with the rest of Atlanta’s pass catching unit. His 7.6 yards per catch were the lowest on the team among anyone who had multiple receptions.

It is nice that London found the end zone for the first time since Week 3, and it bailed out fantasy owners who were forced to start him in a pinch, but I wouldn’t be too encouraged based on the overall performance.

London fantasy owners, as well as those who roster Kyle Pitts, should be hoping for a quarterback change at this point.

Dud

Cordarrelle Patterson: 5 carries, 18 rushing yards, 1 reception, 2 receiving yards: 1.8 standard league points; 3.8 PPR points

It was an absolute toss up between Patterson or Younghoe Koo in this section, but CP84 gets the unfortunate nod after coming up short for fantasy managers who relied on him as their RB2 for this week.

None of this was Patterson’s fault. Arthur Smith doled out carries in a maddening committee approach, with four different running backs each getting at least four totes and the run blocking when CP received a touch was nonexistent. Atlanta did not run any plays inside the Carolina five yard line, which took away the chance at any goal line carries we were expecting, as well.

Patterson’s workload has been adjusted since returning from IR last Sunday, and the quick turnaround may have played a part in Smith’s approach. With 10 days off before their next matchup, Patterson will hopefully be closer to full health and a subsequent full workload. Continue to fire him up in starting lineups despite the hiccup.