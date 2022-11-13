Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s 39-yard run vs. Raiders set the Colts up to win

Running the ball isn’t former Falcons/current Colts quarterback Matt Ryan’s strongest suit. But that didn’t stop him from scrambling for the longest run of his career on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts were facing a third-and-3 on their own 25-yard line. Ryan, who is 37 years old, scrambled to the right and took it for 39 yards; the longest run of his career.

It wasn’t just the longest run of Ryan’s career.

39-yard run by Matt Ryan right there was longer than his best rushing GAME of his 15-year career. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 13, 2022

On the next play, Ryan completed a nine-yard pass to Michael Pittman, who fumbled it. But the Colts recovered, and on second-and-9 Ryan completed a 35-yard pass to Parris Campbell for a touchdown. The Colts went on to beat the Raiders 25-20.

Scrambling like a minivan through a pottery class https://t.co/MetihAtQ4I — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) November 14, 2022

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, plus a rushing touchdown in the Colts’ win.

Ryan has looked like his play is starting to decline at times this season, but he’s definitely still doing some Matt Ryan things in Indianapolis.

Matt Ryan this season: Five fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives in eight starts with the Colts. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 14, 2022

It has to feel especially good for Matt Ryan. Jeff Saturday, who took the field for the first time as the Colts’ head coach, made the call that Ryan would resume the starting role on Sunday, and Ryan certainly made the most of the opportunity.