NFL Week 10 Sunday open thread

The Falcons already played their game this week, and the less we say about that effort, the better. That leaves a full slate of Sunday football you’ll likely still want to watch, and we’re opening up your open thread for the day for it.

There are a few potentially very good games today—Vikings and Bills, Chargers and 49ers, the Saints losing hilariously to the Steelers—but the most interesting one is also the first. The Buccaneers and Seahawks are going to square off in Munich this morning starting in about a half an hour, and a Seattle win would help torpedo a vaguely frisky Tampa Bay team and give the Falcons a tie for the NFC South lead back. We are big Seahawks fans this morning, in other words.

Enjoy the stress-free Sunday, folks.