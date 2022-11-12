NFL Week 10 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 9 was another exciting one in the 2022 NFL season, as we officially crested the halfway point of all the games. There were several surprising upsets, like the New York Jets taking down the Buffalo Bills, and the Detroit Lions defeating the Green Bay Packers. We also saw a terrific overtime game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

This week is off to an inauspicious start, as Thursday Night Football featured the Atlanta Falcons falling to the Carolina Panthers in frustrating fashion. However, there are some enticing games to look forward to for football connoisseurs. We’ve got a spicy game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, an interconference clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, and a California battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The competition for the lead is fierce, as Dave “Boss Man” Choate and Aaron Freeman have moved into a tie at 63% winning percentage. Jeanna Thomas has taken over third place after an elite week, jumping up to 60%, which has pushed Kevin Knight down to fourth at 58%. Will McFadden continued to close the gap on the rest of the pack and is now sitting at 53%.

Speaking of Week 10, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

