DT Ta’Quon Graham returns quickly after right leg injury

The Atlanta Falcons fell down early on Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers as nothing appeared to be breaking Atlanta’s way. Atlanta fell down 3-0 against Carolina and struggled to run the ball or stop the run.

To make matters worse, in the middle of the second quarter, former fifth-round pick Ta’Quon Graham left the field with a right leg injury. Graham has been the team’s unquestioned starter next to Grady Jarrett, playing a strong majority of snaps. He was able to walk off the field under his own power but his status for the rest of the game is unknown.

Graham is perhaps most famous for a late-game fumble recovery, followed quickly thereafter by a fumble of his own. Despite that one poor play, Graham has been a positive force in the middle and frequently helping to open up things for the defensive line’s all star Grady Jarrett.

We hope Graham’s injury is minor and will update his status later in tonight’s game.

Update: The injury was apparently minor as Graham returned for the same drive to assist in a sack of PJ Walker. That’s another way of saying he looks fine.