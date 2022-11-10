 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: New dad Jake Matthews runs to locker room minutes before kickoff

Atlanta’s edge blocker saw the birth of his first child... then jetted to Charlotte just in time for kickoff.

By Matthew Chambers
Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Short weeks are tough on the players, and the Thursday Night Game against the Carolina Panthers was even tougher on tackle Jake Matthews. Matthews had to fit in film review, practice and the birth of his first child in just a few days.

Apparently, team owner Arthur Blank scooped up Matthews in Gainesville, Georgia late on Thursday after his child was born.

The plane had to make it through outer bands of Hurricane Nicole and get Matthews to Bank of America stadium ahead of kickoff. He arrived just about an hour ahead of kickoff.

Congrats to Matthews on his now-extended family.

