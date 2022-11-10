WATCH: New dad Jake Matthews runs to locker room minutes before kickoff

Short weeks are tough on the players, and the Thursday Night Game against the Carolina Panthers was even tougher on tackle Jake Matthews. Matthews had to fit in film review, practice and the birth of his first child in just a few days.

Apparently, team owner Arthur Blank scooped up Matthews in Gainesville, Georgia late on Thursday after his child was born.

I’m told Falcons owner Arthur Blank is picking him LT Jake Matthews in Gainesville, Ga and bringing him with him to Charlotte. He is expected to play tonight vs. Panthers.



Blank & Falcons sparing no resources to make sure Matthews got to see his 1st child born. What a day. pic.twitter.com/eZw68AZlgp — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 10, 2022

The plane had to make it through outer bands of Hurricane Nicole and get Matthews to Bank of America stadium ahead of kickoff. He arrived just about an hour ahead of kickoff.

#Falcons LT and new dad Jake Matthews has arrived. pic.twitter.com/mPvUYSbG1h — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2022

Congrats to Matthews on his now-extended family.