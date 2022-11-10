Falcons v. Panthers inactives: Jake Matthews makes it to Charlotte

The Falcons are facing a should-win match-up against the Carolina Panthers in order to stay ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After all, Atlanta has only so much more time before Tom Brady’s exotic concoction of performance enhancing supplements gets him back to the top of the league. That means the Falcons need to leave Charlotte with a win.

That win may be complicated by the weather: outer bands of Hurricane Nicole are flowing over Charlotte, certain to bring plenty of wind and rain. The weather may play to both teams’ strengths, as neither want to get stuck airing out the ball in some high-scoring debacle.

For the Falcons, we knew Wednesday that wouldn’t suit up. That leaves the Falcons yet again dangerously short on both starter-worthy corners as well as depth. Less impactful players, like backups Feleipe Franks and Erik Harris, were additionally announced on Wednesday. While strong safety Harris played heavily on special teams, it isn’t terribly clear what Franks did when active.

There was some slight concern that starting LT Jake Matthews would still be in transit after his first child was born in Georgia earlier today. The good news is he’s suiting up just in the nick of time.

#Falcons LT and new dad Jake Matthews has arrived. pic.twitter.com/mPvUYSbG1h — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2022

The full list of inactives is below.

TE Feleipe Franks

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

ILB Nate Landman

OL Jonotthan Harrison

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

Notable that Ryan Neuzil was elevated from the practice squad along with Harrison. Harrison is inactive with Neuzil is active. Neuzil, who got the nod ahead of UGA guard Justin Shaffer, looks to provide emergency depth at guard.

For the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard returns. Running back D’Onta Foreman ran all over the Falcons on their last tilt, but a healthy Hubbard should help Foreman stay fresh. The full list of inactives is below:

QB Sam Darnold

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

Not much to see here, except we won’t get a dose of all three of Carolina’s quarterbacks.