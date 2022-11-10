Falcons fans remain confident in the team heading into Thursday Night Football in Week 10

Week 10 is upon us, with the Atlanta Falcons facing the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers in a rematch—this time in Charlotte and on Thursday Night Football. When these two teams last faced each other, a mere 11 days ago, the winner would have ended up in sole possession of first place in the division. Things have changed since then, as the Falcons are now at 4-5 while the Panthers have fallen all the way to 2-7.

If Atlanta can secure the win, they’ll take over the division lead at 5-5. At least, they will temporarily, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could once again take over on Sunday with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Still, a win (and sweep) over the Panthers could be vital for Atlanta’s chances of winning the division. The Falcons are currently sitting at a mediocre 1-2 divisional record, and improving that to 2-2 instead of falling to 1-3 would certainly be beneficial in tiebreaker scenarios.

Speaking of the team’s potential playoff run, our SB Nation Reacts survey once again asked Falcons fans about their level of confidence in the team, this time heading into Week 10.

Despite a frustrating and all-too-familiar loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, fan confidence remains very high in Atlanta. 83% of fans surveyed are confident that the team is heading in the right direction. Considering the Falcons were predicted to win as few as two games in 2022 (thanks USA Today), it’s not all that surprising. The Falcons are right in the thick of the race for the NFC South title with the Bucs mired in mediocrity, the Saints falling apart, and the Panthers languishing at the bottom.

Atlanta has managed to stay right at .500 for much of the season, so you have to imagine the outcome of this game is important for both fan confidence and the team’s chances to continue contending for the playoffs. What are your thoughts on the Falcons chances against the Panthers on Thusday Night Football, and how confident are you in the direction of the team?

