Jake Matthews a question mark for Thursday Night Football

Jake Matthews has only missed one regular season game in his entire career, and he’s well into his ninth season in Atlanta. That could reportedly change tonight.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe is reporting that Jake Matthews traveled back to Atlanta this morning for the birth of his first child. That’s an extremely understandable reason to head home, but it does mean that there’s some uncertainty around whether he’ll make it back to Charlotte in time for tonight’s 8:15 kickoff between the Falcons and Panthers.

Falcons are tied for NFC South lead mainly due to fun 4-headed run game. A key cog — LT Jake Matthews — was taken back to ATL by Falcons this AM for delivery of he/his wife 1st child. Hope is to have Matthews back for TNF game.



My @nflnetwork report on day of Matthews arrivals:

If Matthews isn’t there, Atlanta Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney notes that Atlanta will have two entirely new starters at left tackle and left guard. Colby Gossett is drawing the start tonight with both Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy on injured reserve, and that would leave either Chuma Edoga or Germain Ifedi to draw the start at left tackle. Ifedi is the more experienced player but has primarily played on the right side of the line, while Edoga did draw some starts at left tackle during his time with the Jets. Either way, on what’s expected to be a rainy and windy night in Charlotte, the state of the offensive line is a bit of a question mark at the moment.

If Matthews does not make it back to Charlotte in time for TNF, it would mean the entire left side of the protection is different than it was the last time ATL played CAR.



you’re looking at either Chuma Edoga or Germain Idefi getting the start at LT and Colby Gossett at LG. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 10, 2022

Congratulations to the Matthews family for the birth of their first child, and now we’ll just have to wait and see whether he’s out there tonight.