NFL Week 10 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight, and it features our very own Atlanta Falcons in a rematch against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The last time these two team plays, which was less than two weeks ago, this matchup produced the game of the week—a shootout featuring numerous lead changes and a wild overtime finish. Since then, Atlanta blew a game to the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina was absolutely demolished by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers (2-7)

The pick: Falcons -150

Spread: Falcons -2.5 | Over/Under: 41.5 | Moneyline: Falcons -150, Panthers +130

This is poised to be a strange game, as the forecast in Charlotte is calling for torrential rain and 10-20 MPH sustained winds. In short, Thursday Night Football could be even sloppier than normal. The good news, if you’re a Falcons fan, is that Atlanta is a team that is built to succeed when forced to run the ball. The Panthers have had some recent success on the ground, but you have to wonder if this team’s spirit was broken by the Bengals in Week 9. Carolina gave the Falcons all they could handle two weeks ago, but I have confidence in Atlanta to get back to .500 this week.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.