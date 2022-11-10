Falcons vs. Panthers: How to watch Thursday Night Football, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Atlanta’s lone nationally televised game is this Thursday Night Football tilt against the Carolina Panthers, an opponent the Falcons just played an extremely wild overtime game against two weeks ago. I don’t know what America’s going to see tonight, but I do know they’re not going to be bored.

Of course, most won’t care much about the result so much as the entertainment, but we want to see a win very badly. The Falcons have a bye next week and a chance to fix a few of their worrisome recent trends, and it’d be ideal to go into that bye with a 5-5 record and two wins in the NFC South. Let’s hope they can do it.

Here’s how you can watch tonight.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, Week 10

When: Thursday, November 10, 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Channel: Amazon Prime; if you don’t have a current subscription, you can get a free 30 day one

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit & Kaylee Hartung

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Streaming: Amazon Prime on the app

Odds: Atlanta’s a slight favorite on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the secondary hold up this time around against Carolina? Will a three-headed hydra at running back prove to simply be too much for the Panthers run defense? Can Atlanta run their 2022 NFC South record to 2-2?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (4-5)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET Week 9: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

