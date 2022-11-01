Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to the Bills

The Falcons have consistently been uninvolved at the trade deadline. General manager Terry Fontenot had enough of the quiet trade deadlines and worked on moving multiple players. Of course, today’s actions will be highlighted by the (potentially) blockbuster Calvin Ridley trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but two defensive backs found new homes on Tuesday.

The first is a trade for corner Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs. Quickly after that trade was announced, Atlanta moved Dean Marlowe out to the Buffalo Bills.

Welcome back, @Machine_Marlowe‼️



We’ve acquired S Dean Marlowe from the Falcons for a 7th round pick in 2023. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/iS6fgqANGm — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2022

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound safety, signed in free agency after prior stops with the Detroit Lions Buffalo Bills, and Carolina Panthers, primarily played on special teams for Atlanta. Through eight games in 2022, Marlowe only occasionally played on defense except when injuries arose.

Marlowe backed up Jaylinn Hawkins, playing 100% of the snaps against the Carolina Panthers with Hawkins out with a concussion. Atlanta must be comfortable that Hawkins is going to return as Erik Harris is the only remaining safety on the roster. Harris may backup both Hawkins and Richie Grant, with Atlanta likely to sign a replacement.

For the Falcons, an extra 7th round pick in 2023 is probably worth a backup safety. Marlowe didn’t look like much more than a stop-gap backup who is already 30. It isn’t huge compensation but will help Atlanta nab a few more, low-cost players.