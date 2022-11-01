Atlanta Falcons updated 2023 draft pick list

After the Atlanta Falcons made a surprising trade on Tuesday, moving wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s a good time to look at how many Falcons draft picks we’ll be seeing in 2023.

The answer: Quite a few. Atlanta’s going to have an unprecedented amount of cap space to work with—Over The Cap had them at $58ish million this morning, and Ridley’s contract coming off the books frees up another $11 million—but they’ll also be able to continue to add affordable long-term contributors via the draft.

Here’s the list of selections Atlanta currently has, with conditions noted where applicable.

2023 Falcons draft picks

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

4th from Titans (from Julio Jones trade; conditional on Tennessee not getting compensatory pick)

5th from Jaguars (conditional on Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement by an unspecified date; could be a 6th round pick instead)

6th

7th (may be headed to Kansas City in the Rashad Fenton trade; conditional pick)

7th (from Dean Marlowe trade with Bills)

7th (from Bryan Edwards trade; conditional from Raiders; conditions have not been reported)

In total, given that the Titans are not expected to get a compensatory pick in the fourth round this year, the Falcons should have nine selections in the draft. Terry Fontenot has yet to make a seventh round pick in his tenure in Atlanta, so those selections may be packaged to pick up another sixth or seventh rounder. Regardless, Atlanta has extra selections to work with again this coming spring.

Given how huge this 2023 offseason is expected to be for the Falcons, who are clearly intent on becoming one of the NFC’s major contenders this coming year, the fact that they have excess cap space galore and additional draft picks is excellent. We’ll have to see what the front office does this spring, but given all of that and the fact that they’re competitive in the here and now, it’s hard not to be excited about what might be coming for the Atlanta Falcons.