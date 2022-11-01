Falcons enter Sunday’s tilt as 3-point underdogs against the Chargers

In a game perfectly fitting for Halloween Weekend, the Atlanta Falcons somehow came out on the winning end of a wacky affair against the Carolina Panthers. The win moved the Falcons into first place in the NFC South, a division so bereft in victories that an Atlanta loss would have meant a four-way tie for first.

Things are just that weird (bad) in the 2022 iteration of the NFC South.

Despite (or perhaps because of) the win, the Falcons opened up as three-point underdogs against the Chargers, who head into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. The over/under has been set at 49.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) were idle last week, their previous game a loss at home against the Seattle Seahawks. This will be the 12th meeting between the Falcons and Chargers, with Atlanta historically dominating to the tune of an 8-3 win/loss record.

While the Falcons began the year at 6-0 against the spread, they’ve failed to cover in their two previous games. As mere field goal underdogs, that’s another streak they’re looking to snap.