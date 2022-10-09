Falcons’ comeback attempt vs. Bucs spoiled by one of the worst roughing the passer calls in NFL history

I honestly didn’t expect the Falcons to take down the Buccaneers. But I also didn’t expect one of the worst calls I have ever seen in my entire football-watching life to rob the Falcons of a comeback opportunity.

With 3:03 remaining in the game, and the Falcons trailing 21-15, the Buccaneers were facing third-and-5 on Atlanta’s 47-yard line. Tom Brady took the snap, and was soon taken down by Grady Jarrett with a clean sack.

Except referee Jerome Boger didn’t think it was a clean sack. Boger flagged Jarrett for roughing the passer, so instead of the Buccaneers being stuck with a fourth-and-long, they got a fresh set of downs, forced the Falcons to use their last time out, and were able to run out the clock for the win.

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

As you can see above, Jarrett hits Brady cleanly. He wraps him up at the waist, and when they roll over on the ground, Jarrett clearly lifts himself up to his knees to avoid putting his body weight on Brady. What the hell else is he supposed to do here?

Pretty much the entire football world agrees with Falcons fans that this call was complete nonsense.

That’s a bulljive call against Jarrett. That was not roughing the passer on Brady. pic.twitter.com/LAL5JBKzIc — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2022

This may be the WORST roughing the passer penalty I’ve ever seen. Embarrassingly bad call. The Falcons got screwed.



( : @TrainIsland)pic.twitter.com/KdvC0mi2KJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2022

The roughing the passer on Brady was the worst call I have seen in a long time. Falcons got robbed — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 9, 2022

Disgusting, horrific roughing the passer call. Jerome Boger should be fired and banned from all levels of football. Truly horrendous. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2022

Tom Brady trying to kick an opposing player, immediately getting up and begging for a roughing the passer call and getting it is the most Tom fucking Brady thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/JUEMjcOI76 — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) October 9, 2022

Roughing the passer! Don’t dare touch Tommy! We don’t allow touching poor old Tommy…the NFL should be embarrassed to have that $@?@!$ — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) October 9, 2022

That roughing the passer call in the ATL-TAM game was monstrously bad. Horrible. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2022

The Falcons got ROBBED. Hitting the QB hard does not equal Roughing the Passer even if it’s Tom Brady. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 9, 2022

That ROUGHING THE PASSER call against the Falcons impacts the integrity of the game. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 9, 2022

Tom Brady roughing the passer call is the worst of the season — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) October 9, 2022

I've seen a lot of #NFL football in my life, but someone is going to have to explain this roughing the passer call in the @AtlantaFalcons / @Buccaneers game. I'm not sure I've seen anything quite like this pic.twitter.com/YvmekNYxG2 — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) October 9, 2022

This really is the worst roughing the passer ever called in an #NFL game. C’mon. pic.twitter.com/7Ynq52uAuY — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 9, 2022

Braves standout Michael Harris II was as confused as the rest of us.

I still can’t believe thats roughing the passer ?!?! ‍♂️ — Michael Harris II (@MoneyyyMikeee) October 9, 2022

And Brady’s reaction to it makes me wish he’d just stayed retired.

Tom Brady with a thoughtful, detailed explanation on why, in his mind and based on the NFL rulebook, Grady Jarrett's play was indeed roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/sth2MCxCRu — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 9, 2022

Anyway, at least the team was able to battle back after a really rocky start. It sure would have been nice if this terribad call hadn’t robbed them of the opportunity to fight for a win in this one.