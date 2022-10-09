Adetokunbo Ogundeji questionable to return with shoulder injury

The injuries are piling up for the Falcons even faster than Tampa’s points on Sunday. Linebacker Mykal Walker suffered a groin injury in the second quarter. Now in the third, the Falcons may have lost linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji.

It is not clear where he suffered the injury, as he came up from the line favoring his shoulder. Medical staff looked at him and he walked off favoring his shoulder/pec area.

He was quickly ruled questionable with a shoulder injury.

Ade Ogundeji has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 9, 2022

Ogundeji has played just about half of the defensive snaps so far this season. The 5-foot-4, 268-pound EDGE has only one sack this year against the Los Angeles Rams. He contributes a bit on special teams as well. He rotates snaps with Arnold Ebiketie. Quinton Bell may be next man up.

A shoulder injury has potential to be serious. Ogundeji may miss extended time if this is anything more than a small strain.