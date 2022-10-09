Mykal Walker questionable to return with groin injury

The Falcons defense has been just good enough against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to stay in the game. At least until late in the second half where the Falcons blew multiple check downs to allow the Buccaneers to get into scoring position.

Leonard Fournette was the recipient of such a check down on what appeared to be blown coverage by Mykal Walker, who instead went to cover a tight end. Walker came back to force Fournette out of bounds. Walker never tackled Fournette but came up injured on the play.

Walker left the field with a heavy limp. After the half, he was ruled as questionable to return.

Falcons ILB Mykal Walker has a groin injury and is questionable to return to the game. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 9, 2022

While this is better news than a knee injury (which could be more serious), the Falcons probably don’t want to rush him back into a game if it is out of reach.

Walker was immediately replaced with rookie Troy Andersen. Andersen was sent in to blitz Tom Brady, and forced the quarterback to throw away the ball before being taken to the ground.