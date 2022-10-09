Falcons fans mildly concerned about offense without Cordarrelle Patterson

Week 5 is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons have flown down south to face their divisional opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons obviously don’t enter the game as favorites, as the sportsbooks suggest, and it’s likely that the absence of Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts plays a large part in that.

Patterson has been the Falcons top rusher in 2022, currently with 340 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries in four games. With no Patterson, fans seem to be a little concerned heading into this weekend’s game, as they voiced their opinions in this week’s SB Nation reacts fan survey.

More so, 84% are at least concerned, while a brave group of 16% of those surveyed are not concerned at all. With Patterson out, expect to see a heavy dose of rookie Tyler Allgeier and former practice squad player Caleb Huntley who was recently added to the active roster. In Week 4, Huntley had a career-high 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, with the Atlanta-native instantly becoming a fan favorite.

At 2-2 currently, most fans would probably feel a little optimistic about playoff chances considering .500 isn’t that bad. But for those surveyed, less than half think the team has a chance to play beyond the regular season. With a very tough remaining schedule, it’s understandable that 40% of those surveyed would feel that the Falcons won’t make the playoffs.

