Falcons - Buccaneers Week 5 open thread

The Falcons have been pretty good and pretty fun this year, and now they’re in a position to take the lead in the NFC South. Standing in their way is a frustrating, gloomy Buccaneers team that is nonetheless also pretty good, and probably better (at least on paper) than Atlanta.

But that’s why they play the games, right? In a half hour or so, this one will be kicking off, and Atlanta will try to move above .500 for the first time in a very long time and take sole possession of the division lead. In a season full of signs that this team is headed in the right direction, none would be more potent than knocking off Tom Brady at last, grabbing ahold of the division for even a week, and getting by a very good football.

Go Falcons! Use this as your open thread for the game ahead, if you would.