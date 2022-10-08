NFL Week 5 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. We once again got to enjoy the New Orleans Saints losing, this time to the Minnesota Vikings. There was a thrilling, high-scoring affair between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. The Buffalo Bills took down the Baltimore Ravens in a close contest. Even the Atlanta Falcons managed to start a winning streak with a victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Week 5’s slate doesn’t offer the same sort of intrigue outside of a few choice matchups. Thursday Night Football featured, quite possibly, the worst game I’ve ever seen between two awful offenses in the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. The Falcons actually have one of the more interesting games of the week: an NFC South clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the division. There’s also a pretty good Sunday Night Football game between the Ravens and the ascending Cincinnati Bengals.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Everyone on the staff came out with a winning record in Week 4, and Dave “The Boss Man” Choate extended his lead for first place. Kevin Knight and Aaron Freeman are now tied for second place, with Aaron now having two weeks of picks under his belt. Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas is just two picks behind in third place, while Will McFadden is gaining ground but still in last place.

Speaking of Week 5, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 5’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

