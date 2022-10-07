Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts, several Buccaneers out this weekend

Friday is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to head south and take on their divisional opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams throughout the week, and the Falcons ruled out their star tight end on Friday, unfortunately. We also learned more about who the Bucs will be without on Sunday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)

QB Tom Brady (shoulder, finger)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WR Chris Godwin (knee)

WR Julio Jones (knee) QUESTIONABLE

WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

OT Donovan Smith (elbow)

TE Cameron Brate (concussion) OUT

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Mike Evans (rest)

LB Lavonte David (rest)

DL Akiem Hicks (foot) OUT

CB Logan Ryan (foot) OUT

RB Leonard Fournette (personal)

The Falcons injury report was light, but heavy at the same time. After seeing Cordarrelle Patterson placed on injured reserve earlier this week, the Falcons will also be without Pitts on Sunday. We know by now how unpredictable hamstring injuries can be, as players have missed anywhere from a single game to multiple games throughout the season with them. We will continue to keep an eye on Pitts heading into next week.

Tampa will be without Akiem Hicks, Logan Ryan and Cameron Brate this weekend as all three have officially been ruled out. Tom Brady has two of his receiving targets listed as questionable, as familiar face Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman may or may not suit up against the Falcons. The losses on defense are significant and Brate is an important piece of the passing game, so the Buccaneers won’t be close to full strength on Sunday.