Falcons injury report for Week 5: Kyle Pitts held out of practice Wednesday

The Falcons (2-2) are preparing to take on the Buccaneers (2-2) for sole possession of the NFC South. The stakes are high, which means each team’s health is a very big deal heading into the week. Let’s take a look at the first day of injury reports and see what we should be concerned about on Atlanta’s side, and what might impact Tampa Bay’s chances on Sunday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

P Bradley Pinion (personal matter)

Obviously losing Pitts would be a big blow for this offense. Even if he hasn’t been consistently raking in targets and receptions, he attracts the defense’s attention and has been a useful blocker during the young season. If for some reason he can’t go, Parker Hesse will continue to get a heavy workload, and Anthony Firkser would fill some of the void.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WR Chris Godwin (knee)

WR Julio Jones (knee)

WR Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring)

OT Donovan Smith (elbow)

NO PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger)

TE Cameron Brate (concussion)

DL Akiem Hicks (foot)

CB Logan Ryan (foot)

The Tampa Bay list is a lot longer than Atlanta’s, and includes most of their receiving corps. Julio and Gage have been dealing with injuries for at least a couple of weeks now, and if most of these players are even limited, Tom Brady’s going to have limited options to throw to. That’s assuming, of course, that Brady even plays, given that he’s injured as well.

This will be one to monitor as the week goes on, because losses to Tampa Bay’s already struggling offense would give the Falcons a major advantage on gameday.