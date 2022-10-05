Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 5: Could the Falcons make the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

As usual, we want to know how confident you’re feeling in the Falcons heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. But this week, we’re taking that a step farther. We want to know if you think this Falcons team can make the postseason.

The team is 2-2, and the Falcons’ two losses were by a combined five points to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 2. Atlanta is tied for the best record in the division currently, with the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Atlanta’s on a two-game winning streak. The Bucs are, uh, not after dropping their last two to the Packers and Chiefs (both good teams, which is relevant context).

Obviously, the state of the Falcons offense has to factor into our opinions here, which brings us to our other question — how are you feeling about the offense with Cordarrelle Patterson landing on IR?

