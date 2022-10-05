How did former Falcons fare in Week 4?

The Falcons have now won two straight games, and they came close to winning two in a row to start the season. Things are looking good and looking bright in Atlanta.

For former Falcons who are now on new teams, things are a bit more mixed. Let’s check in on how those former Falcons are faring. It wasn’t super pretty this week, but some did well.

QB Matt Ryan

Ryan is starting to round into form as a passer, but he’s still turning the ball over at a rate that makes Marcus Mariota look careful with the football. Ryan’s on pace to throw over 20 interceptions—his career high of 17 was set way back in 2013—and has fumbled an astonishing nine times already, which means he’s closing in on his career high of 12 set back in 2015. All of his other numbers are in line with his late career bests, but the sheer number of turnovers is helping to torpedo a Colts team that seemingly can’t do anything right, including run the football or protect the quarterback. It’s all a mess.

At 1-2-1, the Colts need Ryan to settle in the way they expected him to and stop turning the ball over so much. If he can get there, it’s not too late for Indianapolis to be a good team, but this is not the start I think anyone envisioned for them.

WR Julio Jones

Jones did make it on the field in Week 4 after missing the past two games, but injury continues to be the specter that hangs over everything he does. In this one, the longtime stud receiver was targeted just twice, catching one ball for seven yards, and was out of the game for most of the second half.

The note here is the same as it was the past two weeks: Julio’s great when he’s reasonably healthy, but he just hasn’t been reasonably healthy all that often over the past three seasons. I’m not sure how much the Buccaneers are going to get from him this year.

WR Russell Gage

A week after catching an eyebrow-raising 12 balls for 87 yards and a touchdown, Gage came back down to earth a bit, reeling in two catches for 24 yards. He’ll be an off-and-on asset for this passing game when Tom Brady decides to look his way, especially on the short-to-intermediate routes he so often won on in Atlanta, and we’ll see how much of a factor he is against his former team on Sunday.

TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst is about halfway to his 2021 production for the Falcons already, which he managed in 13 games. Things are going pretty well for Hurst in Cincinnati as a receiving option for Joe Burrow, as he managed three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins this past week. Atlanta will see him soon enough, and given some of their struggles against tight ends this year, he’ll likely have a big play or two.

LB Foye Oluokun

Oluokun continues to be an every-down player for Jacksonville, and just like he did a year ago in Atlanta, he’s piling up the tackles. Against the Eagles, he managed 16 of them, including three tackles for loss, and he has rarely been far from the ball through four games for the Jaguars. It’s great to see him thriving.

DL John Cominsky

Cominsky is on injured reserve, which is a shame because he was off to a fast start. We’ll check back in on him later in the season when he hopefully returns.

RB Mike Davis

Davis continued to play sparingly for the Ravens in Week 4, picking up just two snaps and zero touches this past week. Unless injury hits the Baltimore backfield, that’ll likely continue to be the case.

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

Starting to really find his footing in Dan Quinn’s defense, Fowler helped terrorize the Commanders and Carson Wentz, sacking the quarterback once, hitting him twice, and picking up a pair of tackles for losses. At two sacks on the season, he’s almost halfway to his 2021 sack total of 4.5, which he put up in 14 games for a punchless Atlanta defense.

P Thomas Morstead

Still a good punter! He boomed three punts for an average of 50 yards per attempt against the Bengals and continues to be a special teams weapon for Miami.

LS Josh Harris

Josh Harris? Good at long snapping. It was ever thus.