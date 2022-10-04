Tyler Allgeier up for Rookie of the Week after stomping Browns

Tyler Allgeier got his big opportunity on Sunday against the Browns, and he ensured it didn’t go to waste. When Allgeier was finished rumbling up and down the field, he had 104 total yards, by far the best effort of his young career.

He got those on a nice 20 yard catch and run combined with 10 carries for 84 yards, half of which came on a play where Allgeier dragged a helpless Grant Delpit over ten yards down the field while the Browns defender prayed for Allgeier to tire himself out. It was an impressive performance for a back who is stepping into a huge role with both Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams now on injured reserve, and he looks ready to thrive in that role.

All of that explains why Allgeier is one of the players up for Rookie of the Week this week, joining other impressive rookies like Texans back Dameon Pierce and Steelers receiver George Pickens. Snagging an award like that four weeks into your career in a crowded backfield like Atlanta’s would be an impressive achievement, but hopefully this is just one of many, many great days for Allgeier in 2022 and well beyond.

Go vote for him!