NFL Week 8 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season is almost over after an entertaining Sunday of football. The Atlanta Falcons were featured in the most exciting game of the week, taking advantage of two missed kicks by the Carolina Panthers to come away with the overtime win. The Miami Dolphins out-dueled the Detroit Lions, who played a terrific game on offense. A last-second touchdown by the Washington Commanders helped them defeat the Sam Ehlinger-led Indianapolis Colts, and the San Francisco 49ers once again put the hurt on the Los Angeles Rams.

This week wraps up with an interesting divisional clash between two intrastate AFC North rivals: the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati has ironed out their early-season issues and are rolling, winning four of their last five games. Cleveland, on the other hand, is reeling from a four-game losing streak. Both of these teams, at various times this season, have had top-10 offenses, but the defensive advantage goes to the resurgent Bengals.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)

The pick: Bengals -180

Spread: Bengals -3.5 | Over/Under: 45 | Moneyline: Bengals -180, Browns +145

These AFC North rivals are going in two completely different directions. The Bengals have rebounded to 4-3 after a shaky offensive start and now boast one of the NFL’s most dangerous passing games, while the Browns have dropped four straight games after a 2-1 start. Cincinnati is firing on all cylinders, and even the temporary loss of Ja’Marr Chase shouldn’t hurt them too badly against the floundering Cleveland defense.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchups?

