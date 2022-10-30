Todd McClure takes his rightful place in Falcons’ Ring of Honor

Former Falcons center Todd McClure was inducted into the Atlanta Falcons’ Ring of Honor during halftime of the Falcons’ wild overtime win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

McClure, affectionately known as “Mud Duck,” manned the center position for Atlanta for 14 seasons. He played in 198 games for the Falcons and started 195 of those contests. Given his tenure, tenacity, and performance, it’s not surprising that over 100 former Falcons were on hand on Sunday to witness the well deserved honor.

Justin Blalock, who played alongside McClure for five seasons, was one of those players.

“I mean, you see the turnout today. Cats from when he played when he was younger, all the way to guys that were here until the end of his career,” Blalock said, via the team’s website. “I tell people, [with] every successful team, you’re going to find a guy like him. They just happen to be on these great teams because they have all these tangibles. Smart, tough, and a true professional.”

McClure thanked his family for their love and support over the years, and also credited his teammates for helping him achieve Ring of Honor status.

“All of my teammates — you know I played for 14 years and I had a lot of teammates — I’ll put on this red jersey in a second, and I want each and every one of you to know that you had a part in this ... All my teammates had a huge part. Atlanta, thank you for help raising my family and thank you for accepting me into the Falcons Ring of Honor.”

McClure joins other Falcons greats like Deion Sanders, Jessie Tuggle, Tommy Nobis, Steve Bartkowski, Mike Kenn, and Claude Humphrey with his enshrinement in the Falcons’ Ring of Honor. McClure is the first player to be inducted since Roddy White was added to the Ring of Honor in 2019.

Hearty congratulations to McClure on this well deserved honor, and many thanks to him for the 14 years of exceptional play that led him to this moment.