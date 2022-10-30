 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WR Damiere Byrd burns the Carolina Panthers defense for a touchdown

The Falcons desperately needed an explosive play to take the lead.

By Matthew Chambers
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Things started getting tight at the end of the game as the Atlanta Falcons battled for 1st place in the NFC South. A few fantastic catches, including a tough one by Drake London, helped set the stage for this absolutely bonkers touchdown by Damiere Byrd.

The Falcons went up 31-28 with just over 2 minutes left in the game.

Byrd has some absolutely electric speed, which also helped for a complete collapse in Carolina’s secondary.

