WR Damiere Byrd burns the Carolina Panthers defense for a touchdown

Things started getting tight at the end of the game as the Atlanta Falcons battled for 1st place in the NFC South. A few fantastic catches, including a tough one by Drake London, helped set the stage for this absolutely bonkers touchdown by Damiere Byrd.

The Falcons went up 31-28 with just over 2 minutes left in the game.

Damiere Byrd only catches TD passes, those are the rules pic.twitter.com/3xQ2Zfnnwr — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 30, 2022

Byrd has some absolutely electric speed, which also helped for a complete collapse in Carolina’s secondary.