WATCH: Tyler Allgeier took a screen pass to the house against the Panthers

Atlanta’s passing game is still a work in progress. However, its play design is absolutely on point. Marcus Mariota’s short screen pass turned into seven points thanks to some fabulous downfield blocking.

Great play by Allgeier, but this touchdown happens because of Elijah Wilkinson pic.twitter.com/kRD1YRYul4 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 30, 2022

Tyler Allgeier has gotten a lot of opportunities with Cordarrelle Patterson out. He did well here, securing the pass and following his blocks to pay dirt.

Kudos to Arthur Smith’s play call.