WATCH: Tyler Allgeier took a screen pass to the house against the Panthers

Arthur Smith is in his bag today.

By Matthew Chambers
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta’s passing game is still a work in progress. However, its play design is absolutely on point. Marcus Mariota’s short screen pass turned into seven points thanks to some fabulous downfield blocking.

Tyler Allgeier has gotten a lot of opportunities with Cordarrelle Patterson out. He did well here, securing the pass and following his blocks to pay dirt.

Kudos to Arthur Smith’s play call.

