 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Lorenzo Carter destroys Panthers with pick-6

This darn good dawg made a darn good play.

By Matthew Chambers
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former XFL quarterback PJ Walker is having a tough go at it. Walker helped lead the Panthers to a win last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed nearly 73% of his passes last Sunday for a QB rating of almost 127.

This week? He was not going to be anywhere close prior to this pass.

Former UGA Bulldog Lorenzo Carter perfectly read the screen and got right into the passing lane. Carter quickly trotted into the end zone to help put the Falcons up 14-10.

Watch a little post-touchdown celebration here.

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...