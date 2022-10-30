WATCH: Lorenzo Carter destroys Panthers with pick-6

Former XFL quarterback PJ Walker is having a tough go at it. Walker helped lead the Panthers to a win last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed nearly 73% of his passes last Sunday for a QB rating of almost 127.

This week? He was not going to be anywhere close prior to this pass.

FALCONS PICK-6! Lorenzo Carter snags it at the line of scrimmage



Former UGA Bulldog Lorenzo Carter perfectly read the screen and got right into the passing lane. Carter quickly trotted into the end zone to help put the Falcons up 14-10.

Watch a little post-touchdown celebration here.