SEE: Cordarrelle Patterson wears “Free Calvin Ridley” shirt at Panthers game

Cordarrelle Patterson is still on injured reserve hopefully returning to game action soon. Calvin Ridley is still suspended for the entire season and won’t return until 2022, if at all. Patterson apparently wants Ridley back, at least based on his shirt choice in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The sideline shot of @ceeflashpee84 seems to show that the #Falcons RB is wearing a "Free Calvin Ridley" shirt. pic.twitter.com/1CSRUxQoLm — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 30, 2022

You can clearly see “FREE” and “RIDLEY” on Patterson’s shirt.

Via Twitter, here’s a better view of the t-shirt.

Let’s hope the cash on the t-shirt wasn’t from Ridley’s DraftKings lineup.