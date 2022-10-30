 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SEE: Cordarrelle Patterson wears “Free Calvin Ridley” shirt at Panthers game

Patterson wants Ridley back in red and black.

By Matthew Chambers
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson is still on injured reserve hopefully returning to game action soon. Calvin Ridley is still suspended for the entire season and won’t return until 2022, if at all. Patterson apparently wants Ridley back, at least based on his shirt choice in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

You can clearly see “FREE” and “RIDLEY” on Patterson’s shirt.

Via Twitter, here’s a better view of the t-shirt.

Let’s hope the cash on the t-shirt wasn’t from Ridley’s DraftKings lineup.

